Chicago Weather: Overcast Thursday, AM lake flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with morning flurries along the lake. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, morning flurries. High: 35, Low: 25

Friday: Sunny, milder. High: 41, Low: 34

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 40, Low: 31

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 34

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 47, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 42, Low: 31

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 36, Low: 19


