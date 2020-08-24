Weather

Chicago Weather: Overcast, with some rain mixed with snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with some rain mixed with snow Friday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Clearing skies, warm. High: 50, Low: 38

Sunday: Drizzle early, windy. High: 52, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny, colder. High: 39, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 50, Low: 374

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 54, Low: 36

Friday: Showers possible. High: 47, Low: 30

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
