Chicago Weather: Overnight snow creates slick roads for morning commute

CHICAGO -- Some light snow Sunday night and early Monday morning has created some slick roads in parts of the Chicago area for the morning commute.The snow had wrapped up by 4 a.m., but left behind some slick roads. In south suburban Lansing, 1.2 inches of snow fell and in northwest Indiana, one inch fell in Lowell. In the western suburbs, .9 inches of snow fell in Romeoville and Downers Grove received .3 inches of snow.The slick roads may have been responsible for a semi-truck rollover crash in northwest Indiana, block all lanes on Eastbound I-80/94 at Cline Avenue.The Chicago Department of Streets And Sanitation had deployed more than 200 snow vehicles in response to the snow, focusing on the city's arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to side streets.