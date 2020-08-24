Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, lake flurries Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial clearing with lake flurries Monday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Clearing late. High: 31, Low: 17: Sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 11: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26: Rainy. High: 36, Low: 18: Clodest this season. High: 21, Low: 4: Chilly. High: 9, Low: -6: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26