Weather

Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, lake flurries Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial clearing with lake flurries Monday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Clearing late. High: 31, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 11

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Rainy. High: 36, Low: 18

Friday: Clodest this season. High: 21, Low: 4

Saturday: Chilly. High: 9, Low: -6

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
CPS remains in limbo as school reopening negotiations continue with CTU
Class action lawsuit filed against Robinhood for halting stocks
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
20 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized, recovering from 'operation'
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Show More
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Protestors call for rent, mortgage to be canceled
Chicago re-enters Phase 4 of Resurgence Plan
More TOP STORIES News