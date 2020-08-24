Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and cool Wednesday night, with lows in the upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 51

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, with a lake breeze. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Lots of sun. High: 65, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 69, Low: 50

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 73, Low: 52


Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 76, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
