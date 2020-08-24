Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and cool Wednesday night, with lows in the upper-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, breezy, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 51: Mostly sunny, cool, with a lake breeze. High: 63, Low: 46: Lots of sun. High: 65, Low: 48: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 69, Low: 50: Sunny, pleasant. High: 73, Low: 52: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 76, Low: 57: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59