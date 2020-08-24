Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy, partly cloudy and cold Thursday night. Overnight freeze expected. Lows in the low-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Chilly but sunny. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny, mild and breezy. High: 57, Low: 36

Sunday: Chilly, windy. High: 40 Low: 28

Monday: Sunny, still chilly. High: 48, Low: 36

Tuesday: Big warm up, sunny. High: 61, Low: 46

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice, warm. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm, sunny, beautiful. High: 67, Low: 50



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Suburban mayors, restaurants push back on COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago non-essential business hours extended under state mitigation order
Illinois student athletes pick up jobs as scholarship hopes dwindle
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Are restaurant igloos safer than dining indoors? Doctor weighs in
Show More
Vote 2020: Chicago's Youth Vote
Woman in labor stops to vote before going to hospital
What is voter suppression?
Shedd Aquarium 'Action Days' let volunteers clean up Chicago's green spaces
IN could get COVID-19 vaccine next month: health officials
More TOP STORIES News