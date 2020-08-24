Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy, partly cloudy and cold Thursday night. Overnight freeze expected. Lows in the low-30s.
Friday: Chilly but sunny. High: 45, Low: 35
Saturday: Sunny, mild and breezy. High: 57, Low: 36
Sunday: Chilly, windy. High: 40 Low: 28
Monday: Sunny, still chilly. High: 48, Low: 36
Tuesday: Big warm up, sunny. High: 61, Low: 46
Wednesday: Sunny, very nice, warm. High: 65, Low: 48
Thursday: Warm, sunny, beautiful. High: 67, Low: 50
