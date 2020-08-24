Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and warm Monday night with lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, rainy. High: 74 Low: 61

Wednesday: Sunny but much colder. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 56, Low: 39

Friday: Chilly. High: 46, Low: 31

Saturday: Clouds increase. Patchy, light rain. High: 47, Low: 55

Sunday: Clearing late. High: 56, Low: 41

Monday: Cooler: 46, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker announces new mitigations as IL reports 10,573 new cases
Suspect in custody following chase, crash in Plainfield
2 killed in Algonquin home ID'd; suspect arrested in Colorado
Teen charged with buying rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha unrest
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Pregnant woman found dead inside burning home
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Show More
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective
Several Chicago connections to Biden's COVID-19 advisory board
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on The Terminal urban workspace in Humboldt Park
More TOP STORIES News