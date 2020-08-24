Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday. Highs in the low 30s in the city and upper 20s in outlying areas.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 33, Low: 27

Thursday: Mild and sunny. High: 40, Low: 16

Friday: Sunny and very cold, with sub-zero wind chill possible. High: 25, Low: 7

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cold. High: 24, Low: 17

Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22

Monday: Snow mix. High: 32, Low: 28

Tuesday: Light snow possible. High: 33, Low: 23

