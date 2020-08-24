Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy Wednesday. Highs in the low 30s in the city and upper 20s in outlying areas.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 33, Low: 27
Thursday: Mild and sunny. High: 40, Low: 16
Friday: Sunny and very cold, with sub-zero wind chill possible. High: 25, Low: 7
Saturday: Sunny, dry, cold. High: 24, Low: 17
Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22
Monday: Snow mix. High: 32, Low: 28
Tuesday: Light snow possible. High: 33, Low: 23
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News