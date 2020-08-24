Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and breezy Monday night. Lows in the mid-40s to low-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High: 73, Low: 57

Wednesday: Bright sunshine. High: 74, Low: 46

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 68, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny, still dry. High: 75, Low: 59

Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 80, Low: 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, PM clouds. High: 78, Low: 63

Monday: Windy but warm. High: 82, Low: 60


