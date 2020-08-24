Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly, frost warning

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and chilly with a frost warning. Lows around 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Frosty morning, partly cloudy. High: 57, Low: 43

Sunday: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 40

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 55, Low: 39

Tuesday: Still cool, but sunny. High: 63, Low: 43

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 65, Low: 46

Thursday: A little warmer. High: 66, Low: 46

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 44

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Beloved Chicago pastor, wife brutally attacked; parts of ears bitten off
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County
4-year-old boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles
Protests, march over hiring of new Northwestern AD amid cheerleading allegations
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
Kidde recalls thousands of smoke detectors
Show More
Teacher charged with child sex crimes didn't fulfill employment requirements: officials
COVID-positive man regrets vaccine hesitancy
Pre-Mother's Day event celebrates local moms
Chicago sports fans return to United Center this weekend
World's longest footbridge opens in Portugal
More TOP STORIES News