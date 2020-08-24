Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, cold Sunday night. Lows in the low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33, Low: 28

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny, quiet. High: 38, Low: 28

Friday: Dry. High: 42, Low: 33

Saturday: showers possible. High: 40, Low: 31

Sunday: Drizzle early. High: 42, Low: 33



