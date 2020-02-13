Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, comfortable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and comfortable Friday night, with lows in the 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 84, Low: 66: A few showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 64: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 75, Low: 59: Sunny, beautiful. High: 79, Low: 60: Sunny, very nice. High: 80, Low: 63: Another great day. High: 82, Low: 65