Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, comfortable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and comfortable Friday night, with lows in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 64

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 75, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 79, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Another great day. High: 82, Low: 65


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
