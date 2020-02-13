Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cooler

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cooler Wednesday night, with lows in the mid- to low-60s.

Thursday: Sunny and very nice. High: 82, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 86, Low: 72

Saturday: Sunny, hot and muggy. High: 92, Low: 75

Sunday: Hot, with heat index of 98-103. Mostly sunny, late storms. High: 94, Low: 75

Monday: Rain early. High: 86, Low: 69

Tuesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 84, Low: 68


