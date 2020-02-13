Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dry Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly dry with some clouds Monday. Highs in the mid 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mainly dry, clouds increase. High: 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, storms early. High: 87, Low: 67

Thursday: Sunny, warm, storms south. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 90, Low: 73

Saturday: Hot, humid. High: 93, Low: 76

Sunday: Heat index around 100-105. High: 95, Low: 74



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
