Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with some flurries possible Monday night. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 34

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 52, Low: 36

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 48, Low: 38

Friday: PM rain. High: 52, Low: 40

Saturday: Rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow early. High: 37, Low: 26

Monday: Cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 36, Low: 25



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
