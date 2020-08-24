Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, flurries possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with some flurries possible Monday night. Lows around 30.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 34: Sunny, very nice. High: 52, Low: 36: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 48, Low: 38: PM rain. High: 52, Low: 40: Rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 30: Mostly cloudy, snow early. High: 37, Low: 26: Cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 36, Low: 25