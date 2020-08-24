Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, mild and breezy Thursday night. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, breezy, warm. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, summer-like heat. High: 88, Low: 67

Sunday: Hot with a stray storm late. High: 89, Low: 64

Monday: A few showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 63

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 63

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
