Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, mild Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Hot with a storm chance late. High: 84, Low: 62

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 69, Low: 56

Friday: Showers, storms. High: 75, Low: 54

Saturday: Partial clearing. High: 69, Low: 51

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News