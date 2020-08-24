Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and mild Sunday. Highs in the high 30s, low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partial sunshine. High: 41, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 43, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 44, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 50, Low: 28

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 28, Low: 8

Friday: Coldest this season! High: 22, Low: 14

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 29, Low: 12

