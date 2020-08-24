Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and mild Monday night, with lows in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm start to fall. High: 79, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Saturday: Warm, great day. High: 83, Low: 61

Sunday: Cloudy, showers early. High: 75, Low: 57

Monday: Breezy, rainy. High: 65, Low: 48


