Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, PM showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy Tuesday with evening showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Evening showers. High: 63, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 44, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly sunny, quite chilly. High: 40, Low: 23

Friday: Quiet, sunny, not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 39

Saturday: Much warmer. High: 65, Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 69, Low: 51

