Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, some patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy fog in some suburbs. Lows in the mid to low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, hot and muggy. High: 92, Low: 74

Sunday: Hot, with late storms. High: 94, Low: 73

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 85, Low: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High: 84, Low: 66


