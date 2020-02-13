Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some clouds with brief showers Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers to the south. High: 82, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 62

Tuesday: Showers end. High: 77, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 61


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
Gov. Pritzker announces youth sports guidelines, IHSA delays some seasons
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Chicago-area parents turn to unique schooling options amid COVID-19
Lolla 2020 releases full lineup for free 4-night virtual event
Uptown carjacking ends in Buena Park crash: CPD
Mercy Hospital closing next year
Show More
Social Security investigation calls a scam, FBI says
'Operation Legend' expands to 3 more cities to fight violent crimes
Suspected serial killer charged with 1997 Lake County murder
Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
More TOP STORIES News