Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and very cold Tuesday night. Lows in the single digits to slightly below zero.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Light PM snow. High: 21, Low: 10

Thursday: Mostly sunny with flurries. High: 24, Low: 11

Friday: Some sun. High: 20, Low: 2

Saturday: Sunny, quiet. High: 23, Low: 14

Sunday: PM snow with some rain mix. High: 32, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 34, Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with some melting. High: 37, Low: 30

