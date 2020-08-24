Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very mild Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, very mild Monday night. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 59

Wednesday: Rain at night. High: 78, Low: 56

Thursday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 55

Friday: More showers. High: 63, Low: 45

Saturday: Few showers. High: 59, Low: 46

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 57, Low: 44

Monday: Mild 50s by lake. High: 65, Low: 48

