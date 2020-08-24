Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very mild Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and very mild Sunday night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, breezy, record high: 75, Low: 61

Tuesday: Breezy, storms late. High: 74, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 54, Low: 39

Friday: Isolated showers. High: 46, Low: 31

Saturday: Clouds increase. High: 47, Low: 42

Sunday: Clearing late. High: 51, Low: 34



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Family desperate to find missing Riverdale woman last seen on West Side
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
UIC receives nearly 9K grant to study support for rape victims
Underwood has slight lead over Oberweis as more votes are counted
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Show More
Ex-NW Indiana mayor faces retrial on bribery charge
Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
What's next for President Donald Trump?
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News