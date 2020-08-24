Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very mild Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and very mild Sunday night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, breezy, record high: 75, Low: 61: Breezy, storms late. High: 74, Low: 36: Sunny but colder. High: 49, Low: 32: Sunny, chilly. High: 54, Low: 39: Isolated showers. High: 46, Low: 31: Clouds increase. High: 47, Low: 42: Clearing late. High: 51, Low: 34