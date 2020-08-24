Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and warm Thursday night. Lows in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, getting hotter. High: 90, Low: 68

Saturday: Hot and breezy. High: 92, Low: 70

Sunday: Very hot. High: 93, Low: 71

Monday: Hot, more humid. High: 90, Low: 88

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

