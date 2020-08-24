Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, windy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and windy Monday night. Lows in the mid-to-upper 40s in outlying areas, and closer to 50 in the city.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Evening showers. High: 63, Low: 34
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 44, Low: 24
Thursday: Mostly sunny, quite chilly. High: 40, Low: 23
Friday: Quiet, sunny, not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 39
Saturday: Much warmer. High: 65, Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly sunny, but cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 69, Low: 51
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News