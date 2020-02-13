Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, windy at times

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, windy at time Thursday night. Lows in the 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 77, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 62


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 CPD officers, suspect injured in NW Side shooting
Cook County to announce stricter COVID-19 guidelines Friday
Madigan asking Democratic caucus if he should step down
Illinois reports 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
South Side Home Movie Projects produces new film series with Chicago musicians
West Harvey-Dixmoor School District 147 prepares for the start of school year
Art Institute of Chicago reopens, free admission for Ill. residents
Show More
Mercy Hospital's closing will create South Side healthcare desert: activists
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Alligator spotted in Lake Lynwood; search ongoing: police
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid pandemic
3rd-generation ice cream business serves beautiful cones
More TOP STORIES News