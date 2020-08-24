Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, windy, mild

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, windy and mild Monday night. Lows in the 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Very warm. High: 84, Low: 61

Wednesday: Scattered rain. High: 70, Low: 49

Thursday: Showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Friday: Becoming sunny. High: 60, Low: 44

Saturday: Great day. High: 70, Low: 52

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: 78, Low: 57

Monday: Mostly sunny, brief showers. High: 75, Low: 53

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
