Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with flurries Friday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, flurries. High: 35, Low: 27: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25: mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 32, Low: 23: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 31, Low: 22: Cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38, Low: 28: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 40, Low: 22