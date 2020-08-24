Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with flurries Friday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Partly cloudy, flurries. High: 35, Low: 27

Saturday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25

Sunday: mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 32, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry. High: 31, Low: 22

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 33, Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 38, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 40, Low: 22

