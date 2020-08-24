Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy fog Tuesday night. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s.
Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 41, Low: 32
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM wintry mix. High: 42, Low: 31
Friday: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 25
Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 23
Sunday: Still gray. High: 29, Low: 20
Monday: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 23
Tuesday: Sun returns. High: 33, Low: 24
