Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy fog Tuesday night. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 41, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM wintry mix. High: 42, Low: 31

Friday: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 25

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 23

Sunday: Still gray. High: 29, Low: 20

Monday: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sun returns. High: 33, Low: 24

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racist Zoom-bomber threatens Evanston aldermanic candidate
Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
Woman attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
Toddler bitten by dog in service vest inside restaurant
IL reports 6,642 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
Show More
A single blood donation can save a life, recipient says
Who will replace Mike Madigan as Illinois House speaker?
Chicago restaurant owners make calls to restore some indoor dining
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Kyra Sedgwick stars in ABC's 'Call Your Mother'
More TOP STORIES News