Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with patchy fog Tuesday night. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Clouds increase. High: 41, Low: 32: Mostly cloudy, PM wintry mix. High: 42, Low: 31: Windy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 25: Cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 23: Still gray. High: 29, Low: 20: Snow showers. High: 32, Low: 23: Sun returns. High: 33, Low: 24