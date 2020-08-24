Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High: 40, Low: 31

Wednesday: More cloudy, mild. High: 41, Low: 19

Thursday: Sunny with a chilly start. High: 38, Low: 20

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 39, Low: 33

Saturday: Rain/mix early. High: 42, Low: 25

Sunday: Sunny, thaw continues. High: 43, Low: 34

Monday: Mostly sunny, rain at night. High: 40, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 firefighters injured in South Chicago house fire
Girl, 5, left in cold for hours after busing mix-up
Chicago alderman says he was attacked outside bar
Future uncertain for those struggling with post-COVID symptoms
Chicagoans reflect on loss, hope as US marks 500K COVID deaths
Lewd images shared in Wheaton school's online class
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Show More
Pritzker signs sweeping police reform bill
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
PPP loans open up for Chicago's smallest businesses
Rock music producer finds 2nd act as B&B innkeeper
IL reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
More TOP STORIES News