Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, brief showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, brief showers Monday. Highs in the low-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, still warm. High: 83, Low: 67: Sunny and cooler with sprinkles. High: 78, Low: 59: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 84, Low: 62: Sunny and still dry. High: 87, Low: 65: Sunny and very warm. High: 89, Low: 68: Hot, humid with a few storms late. High: 91, Low: 70: Sunny with falling humidity. High: 88, Low: 69