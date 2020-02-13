Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, brief showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, brief showers Monday. Highs in the low-80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, still warm. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with sprinkles. High: 78, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 84, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and still dry. High: 87, Low: 65

Friday: Sunny and very warm. High: 89, Low: 68

Saturday: Hot, humid with a few storms late. High: 91, Low: 70

Sunday: Sunny with falling humidity. High: 88, Low: 69


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters demand accountability from CPD, mayor after Loop clash
Chicago teen missing after seen struggling in lake off Portage riverwalk
House explodes in east Joliet: Will County Sheriff's Office
IL Dems appreciate accessibility of virtual DNC, recognize challenges
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
Belmont Cragin shooting: FOID, concealed carry cardholder shot, returns fire
I-80 shooting leads to crash near Country Club Hills: ISP
Show More
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Brighton Park shooting leaves 3 hurt, 1 critically
Chicago Ronald McDonald House gets special delivery
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
More TOP STORIES News