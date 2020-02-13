Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, less humid Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and less humid Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 85, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 88, Low: 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 64

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 62


