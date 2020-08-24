Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, pleasant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, pleasant Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 76, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 63

Friday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 66

Saturday: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 67

Sunday: Beach weather. High: 91, Low: 68

Monday: Hot, stray storm. High: 92, Low: 71

