Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, rain south Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny with some showers to the south Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers to the south. High: 82, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 78, Low: 62

Tuesday: Showers end. High: 77, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 61


