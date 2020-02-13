Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, scattered storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, then scattered storms Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, rain early. High: 86, Low: 70

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 68

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 72

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, stray storm. High: 92, Low: 75

Sunday: Hot, mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 94, Low: 76

Monday: Mostly sunny, storms late. High: 93, Low: 72


