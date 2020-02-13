Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, storms possible Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny, storms possible Saturday. Highs in upper-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday:Sunny, dry. High: 88, Low: 72

Sunday: A few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 91, Low: 68

Tuesday: Not as hot. High: 85, Low: 61

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 68

Thursday: Warm. High: 85, Low: 69

Friday: Stray storm. High: 84, Low: 67



