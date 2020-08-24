Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, stray showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny & warm. Stray showers Monday. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Tuesday: Warm, stray showers. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Warm, morning showers. High: 83, Low: 54

Thursday: Rain, storms late High: 65, Low: 51

Friday: Rain early. High: 63, Low: 48

Saturday: NEar 60 by lake. High: 69, Low: 51

Sunday: Plenty of sun. High: 72, Low: 53

