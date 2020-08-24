Weather

Chicago Weather: Passing snow, rain showers Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passing snow, rain showers Tuesday morning. Highs in the lows-to-mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Clearing late. High: 44, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 55, Low: 36

Thursday: Windy, light rain. High: 49, Low: 33

Friday: Chilly. High: 48, Low: 29

Saturday: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 40

Sunday: Dry. High: 51, Low: 30

Monday: Still chilly. High: 49, Low: 36


