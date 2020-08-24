Weather

Chicago Weather: Patchy clouds, very cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy clouds and bitter cold Friday night. Lows in the single digits.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Some sun. High: 24, Low: 15

Sunday: PM snow. High: 32, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 35, Low: 31

Tuesday: Light mix early. High: 40, Low: 31

Wednesday: Foggy. High: 39, Low: 25

Thursday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 34, Low: 19

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foot Locker employee shot inside Ford City Mall, police say
Toro recalls snow blower that carries the risk of amputation
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
9 more convictions from disgraced CPD sergeant vacated
Elmwood Park gas station canopy collapses under snow
Frankfort restaurant owner filmed up skirts of over 500 young employees: attorneys
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Show More
IL reports 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths
Bridgeport fire leaves 7 CFD firefighters hurt
WI reports 774 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Bucktown restaurant offers unique Mexican food
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
More TOP STORIES News