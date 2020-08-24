Weather

Chicago Weather: Patchy freezing drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and cold with patchy freezing drizzle Monday night. Lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 29

Wednesday: Some sun, milder. High: 41, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmed day this month. High: 44, Low: 31

Friday: Snow showers. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 32, Low: 23

Sunday: Still gray. High: 30, Low: 22

Monday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 16

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility, police say
3 killed in random shooting spree ID'd as family, friends grieve loss of loved ones
IL reports 4,776 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
IN woman set to die for killing woman, cutting baby from womb
Chicago's stay-at-home advisory extended
Show More
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Madigan 'suspending' campaign to continue as Illinois House speaker
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Some CPS students return to in-person learning
Witnesses describe chaos during gunman's crime spree that killed at least 3
More TOP STORIES News