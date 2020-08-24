Weather

Chicago Weather: Peeks of sun, slightly colder Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Peeks of sun, slightly colder Sunday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 34, Low: 26

Monday: Some sun. High: 34, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: 41, Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late. High: 44, Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow. High: 35, Low: 23

Saturday: Slightly colder. High: 32, Low: 26

