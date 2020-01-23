Weather

Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches of accumulation possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow began falling overnight and created roads slick for the morning commute Thursday.

The snow is forecast to continue through Saturday. Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.

STORMCAST: See snowfall amounts, timing
More snow moved into the Chicago area Thursday, with periods of rain and snow forecast to continue into Saturday.



At Chicago's airports, both O'Hare and Midway were experiencing delays of less than 15 minutes, with four cancellations at O''Hare and 32 at Midway as of 7:48 a.m.

On the Metra Electric Line, inbound and outbound trains are experiencing delays of up to 35 minutes due to wire problems.



Overnight into Friday, the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago. This will add another inch or two of snow before a lull in the precipitation during the day on Friday.

Snow creates slick roads for Thursday morning commute
Snow falling across the Chicago area is creating slick roads, with several inches of accumulation forecast through Saturday.



The snow will pick up again Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing the total accumulation possibly up to four inches of snow in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts. However, with temperatures above 32 degrees, some of the snow is expected to melt.

The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.

RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500
Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

