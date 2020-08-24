Weather

Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning, periods of snow Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Winter Storm Warning with periods of snow Sunday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26

Monday: Clearing late. High: 32, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Rainy. High: 38, Low: 15

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, windy. High: 27, Low: 8

Saturday: Quiet. High: 32, Low: 18

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
