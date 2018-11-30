WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Person hit by falling ice in Uptown; freezing rain leads to slick roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Freezing rain overnight wrapped up before the morning commute Friday morning, but some slick spots remain.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was struck by falling ice Friday on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the person was treated at the scene near North Broadway and West Lawrence Avenue in the city's Uptown neighborhood. CFD did not release further details.
The melting ice created a big danger this week for people walking and driving through downtown Chicago. Even more large chunks fell from skyscrapers and high-rises Thursday.

As a result more roads and sidewalks were blocked off. Some people actually had to dart out of the way to avoid getting hit.
One driver was not so lucky, with ice crashing through a parked car.

Freezing rain overnight wrapped up before the Friday morning commute, but some slick spots remained.

ABC7 Stormtracker Live checked out conditions on the northbound Edens Expressway, where the roads were mostly clear with some slick spots. Another potential hazard for drivers was fog Friday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathericy roadsfogtrafficChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with fog and drizzle
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
More Weather
Top Stories
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquake cracks Anchorage roads, causes fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
How earthquakes are measured
Search for missing, pregnant postal worker continues
Man appears on Geneva family's porch, claims 'ghosts sent me'
Show More
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
Suspended Cubs shortstop Russell issues apology, is tendered contract
Latte artist dazzles UIC Student Center
Man, 42, killed in Rogers Park shooting ID'd
Salesforce to bring 1,000 new jobs to Chicago
More News