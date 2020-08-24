Weather

Chicago Weather: PM rain/snow mix Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Afternoon rain will change over to snow Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 31

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 36, Low: 23

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow at night. High: 30, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 32, Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 34, Low: 15

