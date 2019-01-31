WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold

LIVE TEMPS: Polar Vortex brings record cold

ABC 7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The dangerous cold continues Thursday for the Chicago area with subzero temperatures through the day.

Temperatures have dropped to -21 at O'Hare Airport, which sets a record low for Jan. 31 in Chicago. The previous record low for Jan. 31 was -12, set in 1985. The all-time record low for any time in Chicago is -27.

WATCH: Steamy sunrise over Lake Michigan on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
The sun rose over a steamy Lake Michigan Thursday morning as Chicago saw a second day of below-zero temperatures.



Winds are not as strong as on Wednesday, but a Wind Chill Warning was in effect until noon Thursday with wind chills as low as -50. Temperatures in the suburbs got to as low as -32 in Sugar Grove, -28 in Barrington and -26 in Ottawa.

DON'T TRY THIS: Nearly naked man spotted rollerblading along lakefront
Don't try this in the dangerous cold! A nearly naked man was spotted by a photographer rollerblading along Chicago's lakefront Wednesday night in -18 degree weather.



The lowest temp recorded Wednesday was -23 (and -49 wind chills) at O'Hare International Airport, breaking the record for Jan. 30. Wednesday's high of -10, which was recorded at midnight, is one degree shy of the all-time coldest high for the city. Temperatures are expected to remain below zero until Thursday evening.

WATCH: Ice-cutting boat pushes its way down Chicago River
Here's something you don't see very often: an ice-breaking boat pushing its way up the frozen Chicago River.



Snow is expected to move into the area Thursday evening, and southern parts of the Chicago area could see up to 3 inches of snow.

CLICK HERE for our full ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. for DeKalb, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Livingston counties. The advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. for Kane and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.

The Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: University of Iowa student found dead on campus; authorities believe weather-related
With wind chills reaching -50 degrees, KCRG reports that authorities believe the death of an 18-year-old college student was weather-related.

FLIGHTS CANCELED AT CHICAGO AIRPORTS

More than 1,700 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Thursday. As of 11:34 a.m., 1,461 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and 258 flights cancelled at Midway.

American Airlines said they are experiencing some refueling issues and other airlines may be reporting issues as well.

"It's going to be a challenging day at ORD today with the extreme temperatures," a spokesperson for American Airlines said. "Our teams are doing the best they can to get our customers accommodated as safely and quickly as possible."

PUBLIC TRANSIT HAMPERED BY EXTREME COLD
Chicago area transit agencies including Metra and the CTA suffered delays because of the severe cold Thursday.


Metra is operating all lines on alternate schedules due to the extreme cold, and many lines are facing delays Thursday morning. Click here for the extreme weather alternate schedules for every Metra line and the most current alerts on delays. The modified schedule will extend through Thursday and could change further, depending on conditions.

Metra suspended Metra Electric line service Wednesday because of wire problems. They hope to have service restored for the Friday morning rush hour. Metra says customers should consider alternate transportation including the Rock Island line or the CTA. Metra Electric service will remain suspended Thursday and the shuttle buses provided for commuters will not be running.

South Shore Line service is suspended for Thursday due to the extreme weather. Normal service is expected to resume Friday, Feb. 1, with westbound train 102. Click here for more information on the South Shore Line.

RELATED: What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
An 88-year-old woman was recued after water flooded her basement after a main broke Wednesday night.



Metra said ridership Wednesday was 10 percent of normal.

Also on Metra, the trains that are running are still experiencing delays and are under an Extreme Weather Schedule Modification, which means there will be no trains, inbound or outbound, after 10:40 p.m. They hope to be back to normal service Friday morning.

Amtrak suspended all trains in and out of Chicago on Wednesday. On Thursday, there is still no short-distance service to and from Chicago, but some long-distance train service is resuming.

The CTA is under an Extreme Cold Weather Advisory, which means riders should expect delays on rapid transit from mechanical problems on equipment and weather-related signal and switching issues.

Pace, which provides bus service to people with disabilities, canceled their subscription rides -- regularly scheduled pickups and drop offs for appointments. Riders who must travel should call Pace to reschedule their appointments for Wednesday and Thursday. Riders should also double check that their destinations are open in the extreme weather.

Crews were called out to the Northwest Side Wednesday night for a water main break amid dangerous cold temperatures



In Chicago, Lyft is offering free rides to warming centers using the code CHIJAYDEN19, up to $25 per ride, through Friday.

In this extreme cold, a car without power can be dangerous for motorists.



The Illinois Department of Transportation has increased its highway patrols to help drivers in distress. IDOT Minutemen patrolmen like Ricky Soto will be driving the expressways, especially overnight, to assist any driver in trouble or who may be stranded.

IDOT is also deploying a warming van to respond to people in need.

"It's very important that people stay in their vehicles. We don't want people exiting their vehicles in traffic and especially in conditions like this," said Guy Tridgell, IDOT spokesman.

The Illinois Tollway is also ready for the cold, and is reminding drivers that all oases are open 24 hours and can serve as warming centers.

If you must drive Wednesday and Thursday, be prepared: make sure your tires have enough air, and check your battery and alternator, and make sure you have some blankets and water in your car.

EXTREME TEMPS BURST WATER MAIN

Officials say a 12-inch water main broke around 8 p.m. in the 5400-block of North Nagle Avenue. Water flooded the street as water department repairmen have been out in the record-breaking temperatures working to fix the issue.

An 88-year-old woman was rescued by police after her basement flooded with four feet of water.

Residents said they looked out of their window last night and saw water rushing down the street. Officials used lots of salt on the road in an attempt to deal with the thick sheets of ice as best they can.

"The main busted on Nagle in front of my neighbor's house and my cousin and they took in about three feet of water plus, and now the gas company's about to shut their gas off. So they're worried about the pipes freezing," said Derek Hansen, who lives nearby.

DOCTORS BRACE FOR COLD WEATHER INJURIES THURSDAY, FRIDAY

While most of Chicago stayed inside Wednesday, hospitals are bracing for cold-weather related injuries - from frostbite to falls - as people venture out starting Thursday.



Doctors at Rush University Medical Center saw a small number of cold-related injuries Wednesday. Most people took the advice to stay out of the cold, but doctors continued to warn people to dress appropriately for the weather and avoid time outside, including for exercise.

"With a wind chill of 50 degrees below zero, only five minutes of exposure can lead to tissue damage that is normal in a healthy person," said Dr. Edward Ward.

How to prevent frostbite, stay safe while wind chill warnings, advisories are in effect
Temperatures are expected to fall dangerously low Tuesday through Friday, with wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings in effect.



Doctors are prepared for cold-related problems and injuries to increase Thursday and Friday as people venture out of their homes again. Beside frostbite and respiratory problems, doctors expect more injuries related to slip-and-falls.

CLICK HERE FOR A MAP OF CHICAGO'S PEDWAY

In the meantime, Rush is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner for all its employees, allowing staff to park closely in on-site garages, and using a closed hospital wing for employees who need to stay overnight. Beds, linens and toiletries are all provided.

Chicago will offer five warming buses to offer people cover from the weather. Outreach workers are working around the clock to connect homeless residents with shelter.

RELATED: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

More than 270 warming centers are available throughout the city in every neighborhood. You can find them at libraries, park houses, community centers, police stations and churches.

Contact 311 for immediate assistance. The city says no one in need of shelter or help will be turned away.

It's all hands on deck for the Office of Emergency Operations and the workers who make sure power stays on, buildings stay warm, and people stay safe during the polar vortex.



Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he has directed the Department of Buildings to take immediate action to restore heat at properties in Chicago and the department will work with the Department of Law to file court cases and ask the Circuit Court to appoint a receiver to make emergency repairs.

It was all hands on deck at the city's emergency operations center.

"We're still early on in a dangerous situation for the next 48 hours so we'll be paying close attention to what happens," said OEMC Director Rich Guidice. "Every event is going to be micromanaged to the detail as far as whether it's a fire, or whatever other situation we have going on throughout the city."

Since the courts are closed, the Buildings Department is directing the receiver to make emergency repairs to buildings now and seek reimbursement from the owner once the courts reopen. Inspectors are answering calls coming in from 311.

"If it can be repaired right away they have a list of contractors they work with and they can get out, if it's something that has to be ordered and let's say they can't get to it till tomorrow, the receiver can place the person in a hotel or get them transportation to a family," said Judith Frydland, Buildings Department Commissioner.

WATCH: Chicago is colder than some of coldest places on earth
Chicago is experiencing colder temperatures than some of the coldest places on earth.

THOUSANDS LOSE POWER, HEAT IN EXTREME COLD
Thousands were without power on Wednesday. ComEd said power had been restored to approximately 60,000 customers Wednesday.

Customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

COLD WEATHER TIPS

The dangerous deep freeze can also make it difficult to keep your home warm. To avoid a loss in heat experts recommend replacing your furnace filter and keeping vents clear. Also lower blinds and close drapes.

Before going to bed, raise your thermostat a few degrees to help offset the inevitable loss of heat. If you have a high-efficiency furnace, clear the intake and exhaust of snow and ice, which could pose a carbon monoxide danger.

How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
When the temperature begins to drop, follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your pipes from freezing.



To keep your pipes from freezing, experts say to trickle your faucets. If they still freeze, never thaw pipes with an open flame. Use a hairdryer instead.

RELATED: How to keep your pets safe in dangerously cold weather
Veterinary physician Tony Kremer joined ABC7 with his dog Ania with tips to keep pets safe in the cold.



If you'll be out driving during the deep freeze, experts say to make sure your vehicle is ready for it.

Keep your tank at least half-full, replace the car battery if it's old and add some extra air in your tires.

Officials recommended drivers plan their route in advance and tell others where they are going. Lastly, keep your cell phone charged in case something happens.

SCHOOLS CLOSED DUE TO COLD

Chicago Public Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold. CPS buildings are also closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather and all after school activities are canceled.

School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
