Chicago Weather: Power outages persist in NW suburbs after winter storm

Some people in the Chicago area are waking up again on a very cold morning with no power.ComEd said crews are working around the clock to restore service after the November blizzard.Many people in Arlington Heights are without power for the third day straight.ComEd says they are working to fix the downed power lines causing the outages, but the power utility poles which were knocked down by the strong winds and heavy snow have led to major delays.As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, ComEd says 9,600 are still without power in the Chicago area. Hundreds of crews are working to restore power and crews estimate that some homeowners may not get their power back on until Thursday night.People are frustrated with the situation and the lack of updates. Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the power company was too slow to respond."It's just unacceptable," he said. "They were caught completely flat-footed by this situation. A resident told me today that he saw more Comcast trucks out yesterday than ComEd trucks."ComEd said the winds and snow created severe damage to the power lines that couldn't be prevented. They said their crews were prepared, but the damage is worse than most people think.