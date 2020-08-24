Weather

Chicago Weather: Quiet with some sun Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Quiet with some sun Monday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Clearing late. High: 31, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 11

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Rainy. High: 36, Low: 18

Friday: Clodest this season. High: 21, Low: 4

Saturday: Chilly. High: 17, Low: 2

Sunday: Periods of snow. High: 9, Low: -6

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
